KHON2’s Pamela Young honored with Governor’s Citation at Emmy Awards gala in San Francisco

KHON2’s Pamela Young received the Governor’s Citation at the regional Emmy awards in San Francisco on Saturday.



This comes as her Mixed Plate special enters its 35th year!

The governor’s citation is among the highest honors given out by the academy.

She thanked her friends, family and the people watching her stories.

“Thank you for understanding that even as a mother, and wife, one does not completely abandon the mantle of journalist,” said Pamela Young. “It is one I wear proudly and try to be worthy of everyday. Sheishei and mahalo.”



Pamela has also won a Peabody, American Legion award, and 12 regional Emmys.

Her reporting career started at KPIX (CBS) in San Francisco before moving to anchoring and documentary producing at KQED San Francisco. She is now a Special Projects producer at KHON Honolulu.

