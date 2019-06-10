KHON2 bids aloha to Kathy Muneno

Sunday, June 9 is Kathy Muneno’s last day at KHON2.

This is her last weekend newscast hat is why she is wearing lei.



She’s leaving to spend more time with her family as her 10-year-old twins are growing up fast.



From her work family, we want to say thank-you for all you’ve done.

You’ve led us on a search across the islands.

You’ve taken us all around the world with Hokulea.

And after all that, you’ve never gotten a big head.

But you have had some big hair

From helping us to Be Green 2, bringing us Hawaii’s most accurate weather before that was a thing, and helping us figure out what Matters 2 You.

We’ll miss your reporting but we’ll especially miss that laugh.

We know you’re leaving us to spend more time with your family.

Just know you’ll always be part of our family too