KHON to restore tradition of airing national anthem

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON will restore the long-held tradition of featuring a daily broadcast of the U.S. National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day.

The first airing will be this Labor Day, September 2, 2019.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.  “Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year. This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

The first group of songwriters to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.  All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles"

Kailua brush fire contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kailua brush fire contained"

Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway"

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"
More Local News

Trending Stories