Keiki Hero Con at Sea Life Park this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Calling all heroes!

Seal Life Park is thrilled to announce a special Keiki Hero Con celebration this Saturday, August 10, created in partnership with Mana Comics and the Hawaii Comic Book Alliance.

Keiki and their families are invited to dress up as their favorite heros – or create their own hero costumes – and enjoy an event filled with comic book creators, drawing activities and more!

The event will also feature the creator of Hawaii-based Mana Comics, Christopher Caravalho, who will be unveiling a new Cosplay version of his beloved Waimanalo-based comic book character “Sister Shark” and dropping a brand-new title, “Baby Sister Shark #1” in honor of the occasion.

For all the information, go to www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/hero.