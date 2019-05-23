Keep yourself in check during Mental Health Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) -

Mental Health Month was created to create awareness about mental health. Doctor Rupal Gohil joins the KHON2 news team on KHII to talk more about it.

This year's theme is expanding on last years theme of #4mind4body, which means that the approach to mental health should be all encompassing.

It's as important to take care of our minds as much as our bodies.

This month's campaign serves as a great reminder for this.

Almost 20% of Americans suffer from mental health issues. It's easy to forget that 100% of people have mental health that we must look after. People's mental and physical health are dependent on one another.

Poor physical health can lead to mental health issues and vice versa.

Here are Dr. Gohil's suggestions: