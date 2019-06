Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Keʻei Transfer Station will close at 8:00 a.m. today (Friday, May 31, 2019), and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m due to staff shortages. Up to 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.