KEALOHA TRIAL: Week two is underway, get updates here

HONOLULU (KHON2) -

Day 4, 5/28/2019

2:47 p.m. Niall Silva is on the witness stand. He had pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and making a false statement. He said he conspired with Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen.

Silva said he filed a report saying he picked up the hard drive of the surveillance video from the Kealoha house when it was actually Nguyen who brought it to the police station.

"It wouldn't look good if Bobby had turned in the evidence because Bobby used to live with the chief," Silva said.

He also testified that in the report he indicated that he checked to make sure that everything was working properly but he never checked. He said Hahn told him to lie about it. He never turned in the whole hard drive. He just made copies of certain clips.

He said Hahn told him it wasn't needed.

"He said we didn't need it so I put it back into rotation," Silva testified.

Silva said his heart sank when he testified in the Puana trial and kept lying about it even though he thought the man in the surveillance video did not look like Puana.

11:28 a.m. A product design engineer for a mailbox company was called to testify. Prosecutors put on display a mailbox which they say is the same type stolen from the Kealohas.

After seeing the surveillance footage of the man taking the mailbox off its post, engineer Jonathan Dry testified that he was surprised that the mailbox came off the top post. He adds that the post should have broken off the base. He said the mailbox was "not properly assembled."

Prosecutors are making the point that the mailbox was rigged to come off easily in the effort by the Kealohas to frame Gerard Puana for the theft.

9:47 a.m The first witness is a woman who was Gerard Puana's former neighbor who owns a white Acura. Prosecutors made the point that her car is not the same as the one in the surveillance video. Detectives had questioned her after the mailbox theft to see if Puana might have used her car for the theft. She said she never knew him and her car is different from the one in the video.

Also on the stand was an automotive expert who testified that the car in the video is a Lexus.