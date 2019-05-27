Kealia beach re-opened after officials remove whale carcass

HONOLULU (KHON2) - UPDATE: Kealia Beach re-opened on Monday, May 27. State DLNR officials removed the whale carcass on Sunday.

UPDATE: Kealia Beach is closed on Sunday, May 26 for swimmers. State DLNR officials continue to respond to the whale carcass that washed ashore Saturday morning.

--

Ocean Safety officials have closed Kealia Beach until further notice due to a whale carcass that washed ashore, Saturday morning.

Officials responded to determine what to do about the carcass, and have posted no swimming signs as a safety precaution.

Lifeguards are monitoring the area, and they are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

According to officials, the beach will remain closed until at least Sunday morning.

Lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.

Carcasses can attract sharks close to shore.