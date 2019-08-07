KCC culinary students cook in national championship in Florida

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapiolani Community College culinary team is going for the gold.

They took part in the Cook. Craft. Create competition Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

Team Hawaii is one of six teams competing in the national championships.

Each team prepared a four-course menu with 110 minutes to prep, cook, plate and serve all dishes to the judges.

“It feels like you’re competing for people more than just yourself,” said KCC Team Hawaii student chef Greg Gamayo Jr. “You’re representing the school. You’re representing Team Hawaii, and Hawaii has really good food because it has food from different cultures coming together into one place.”

Winners will be announced this Thursday.

KCC won a national gold medal in 2009. They won silver medals in 2013 and 2017.