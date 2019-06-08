Kaumualii Highway in Eleele will have two phase utility line work
HONOLULU ()KHON2 - The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative will be performing utility line work next week along Kaumualii Highway in Eleele in two phases.
This is to accommodate removing static wire on steel tower poles as part of their minimization efforts designed to reduce the take of endangered seabirds.
The two phases will take place as follows:
- Phase 1, Wednesday, June 12, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm: The eastbound lane of Kaumualii Highway will be closed between Upper Laulea Street and the Hanapepe Valley Lookout. Flagmen will be on site and contraflow will be used to facilitate alternating east- and westbound traffic flow.
- Phase 2, Thursday, June 13, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm: The eastbound lane of Kaumualii Highway will be closed between Waialo Road and Lower Laulea Street. Eastbound traffic from points west of Waialo Road will be detoured onto Halewili Road (Route 540), which rejoins Kaumualii Highway near Kalaheo. Local traffic headed eastbound out of Eleele Nani subdivision will be accommodated.