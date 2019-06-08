Kaumualii Highway in Eleele will have two phase utility line work

Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative Courtesy of Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative

Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative Courtesy of Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative

HONOLULU ()KHON2 - The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative will be performing utility line work next week along Kaumualii Highway in Eleele in two phases.

This is to accommodate removing static wire on steel tower poles as part of their minimization efforts designed to reduce the take of endangered seabirds.

The two phases will take place as follows: