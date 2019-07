HONOLULU (KHON2) — Power has been restored to residents on Kauai.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 21, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported an island-wide outage after the main generating unit at the Kapaia Power Station experienced a fault.

Power was later restored to the island around 5 p.m.

The company says the cause of the fault is under investigation.