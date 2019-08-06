Kauai’s Kilauea and Kolo road closes due to construction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works will close portions of Kilauea and Kolo roads from Aug. 6 to 9, Aug. 12, and Aug. 19 to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road construction work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained.

Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during these closures.

From Aug. 6 to 8, construction will take place on Kilauea Road, from the north end of Kaneke Street to Kolo Road.

On Aug. 9, 12, and 19, construction will take place on Kolo Road, near the intersection of Kuhio Highway to Hookui Road.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures, use alternate routes, and allow for extra time to get to destinations.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478, Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders, or the County of Kauai Roads Division at 241-4847.