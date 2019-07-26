Kauai transitioning to voting by mail in 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Act 136, which was signed into law by Governor Ige on June 25, 2019 established voting by mail uniformly across all counties in the State of Hawaii for all elections beginning in 2020.

Starting with the 2020 Primary Election, all properly registered voters will be mailed a ballot approximately 3 weeks before the election. Voters will have the option of either voting the ballot that they received in the mail or voting in-person at a Voter Service Center that will be established at Historic County Annex Building in Lihue.

In preparation for the transition to voting by mail, the Elections Division will be mailing a notification postcard to all properly registered voters on July 26, 2019. Voters should begin receiving postcards in late-July or early-August 2019.

The purpose of the postcard is to officially notify voters of the transition to voting by mail and to validate voter addresses in preparation for ballot mailing. The validation of voter addresses is a part of the Elections Division’s on-going efforts to clean-up the voter registration rolls.

Anyone receiving a postcard for an unknown individual is asked to please write, “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS” on the postcard and place it in the mail. The postcard will be returned to the Elections Division and trigger a follow-up process with the individual named on the postcard.

For additional information on the transition to voting by mail, please contact the Elections Division’s “Vote By Mail Information Line” at 241-4805.

