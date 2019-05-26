Kauai to launch pilot program to restrain vandalism at public restrooms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Kauai Department of Parks and Recreation will begin nightly closures of some of its public restrooms, on Saturday.

The restroom closures will begin at 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

This is a part of Kauai County's effort to curb vandalism and illegal activity, which has been happening at certain public restrooms at night.

"This pilot program will help us to eliminate continued acts of vandalism and other illegal activities that have been occurring at our park comfort stations, particularly during overnight hours," said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. "Preventing damage to our comfort stations ensures that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy our parks, and ultimately lessons the burden on our taxpayers."

The closure will affect four locations:

Kealia Kai

Kealia Beach

Lihi Park

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

There were 71 reported cases of vandalism at these sites last year.

