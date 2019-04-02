Kauai Police looking for missing man

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Kauai man.

Juan A. Gonzalez, now age 43, was last seen in Lihue on May 3, 2018. A public notice was issued after a family member reported him missing on May 23, 2018, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Gonzalez is five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He is of Hispanic descent.

At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 180 pounds, with a medium build and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711, or Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.