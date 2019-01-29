Local News

Kauai officials are installing blue lights in public park restrooms to crack down on drug use

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Officials on Kauai are initiating a new proposal to crack down on drug use in public parks. 

The restrooms lights in public parks will be changed to blue lights.

According to researchers, the blue light will make it difficult to see veins in your body. This will make it difficult for heroin users to get high in the bathroom. 

The city of Philadelphia has already rolled out a similar initiative. 

The blue lights will be featured in 7 parks around the island.

