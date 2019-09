According to the County of Kaua’i, a campus threat over social media was made on Thursday, Sept. 19, to The Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School on Kauai.

The Kauai Police Department was contacted immediately and the suspect was identified and questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional department security and School Resource Office will be present on campus throughout the day. School will be open with no changes to the schedule.