Kauai man sentenced to 5 years in jail for drug deal and shooting

A 25-year-old Kauai man was sentenced to five years in jail, in connection with a Salt Pond Beach Park drug deal that led to a shooting in January 2018.

Prosecutors say that the victim placed a Craigslist advertisement to sell medical marijuana, set up a meeting at the park for the transaction, and was shot at when the purported buyer arrived.

William Cuadros pled not guilty to attempted murder but struck a plea deal for second-degree assault.

Cuadros was also ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution toward the victim’s medical bills.