Kauai man dies after losing control of motorcycle

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 34-year-old man of Kapaa died Saturday, June 8, following a traffic crash on Kawaihau Road, near the Kainahola Road intersection, in Kapahi.

His identity has not yet been released.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was heading east on Kawaihau Road at roughly 10:20 a.m. on a motorcycle when he apparently lost control, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Nissan pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was presumed dead at the scene and was later transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was formally pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, age 34, of Kapaa, did not report any injuries.

A portion of Kawaihau Road was closed for several hours until approximately 3:15 p.m., while KPD’sTraffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.