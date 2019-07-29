Kauai home winner of HGTV Ultimate House Hunt

A home on Kauai is the overall winner for the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt.

HGTV is a channel featuring homes, remodeling and interior decorating shows.

HGTV’s annual online contest asks voters to choose the most inspirational homes in the country across eight categories. Voters have a month to participate.

The winner is a 4,000 square foot oceanfront Kauai estate at Anini Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.

It has an infinity-edge pool and spa, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and more than 4,000 square feet of indoor living area, plus an additional 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space with tropical landscaping on a 3.02-acre lot with sweeping ocean views from its ocean cliff setting above Anini Beach.

The estate is also the winner in the Waterfront Homes category.

The property is listed with through Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers under Ben Welborn and Tiffany Spencer. It is a Kauai County licensed vacation rental.

The price is $8.9 million.

For 12 seasons, the Hawaii Life television series has appeared on the HGTV network.