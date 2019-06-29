Kaua’i has seen wet weather continue, but relief is on its way

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch for Kaua’i county has been extended again until Saturday morning at 6:00 am.

Small Craft Advisory remain in effect for the east end of the state until Sunday at 6:00 pm.

Easterly trade winds in place across Hawai’i and Maui islands will gradually build over the western end of the island chain tonight, while an area of low pressure west of the state produces wetter conditions around Kaua’i and Ni’ihau this evening.

Lower humidity with a more stable and typical pattern of mainly windward showers will become established across the entire island chain on Saturday and will hold into early next week.

A decrease in trades is due by Wednesday.