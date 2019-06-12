Kauai Fashion Weekend hosts 7th annual show June 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two weekends from now is Kauai Fashion Weekend.

Marynel Valenzuela is producing.

Sha Ali Ahmad is an international designer from India who has outfitted multiple celebrities.



Both are founders of Kauai Fashion Weekend which takes place on Saturday, June 22 at the Kauai Marriott Resort Grand Ballroom. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.



For tickets, click here

Some notable designers who have participated over the years are: Sha Ali Ahmad of New Delhi, Project Runway Kini Zamora, Kaaky Designs from Lebanon, Edgar Madamba from Philippines, Hawaii's

Nita Pilago of Wahine Toa , renowned textile artist Louda Larrain and more.

There have also been celebrities as special guests, such as Meghan King Edmonds from Real

Housewives of Orange County; James Patrick Edmonds, major league baseball former

center fielder and broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest; IFBB pro athlete, head

designer/owner of Kavviar, Kavvy Sonhos; top model/TV correspondent, designer,

actress and reality TV star Maytee Martinez.