Kauai driver injured in single-vehicle crash on Olohena Road Friday

A 62-year-old male resident sustained life-threatening injuries Friday evening, after he apparently plunged his vehicle down an embankment along Olohena Road.

His identify has not yet been released, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man in a Range Rover heading northbound swerved to the right of the roadway on Olohena Road, and slid down a small embankment.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters utilized a winch from Engine 2 and secured the front of the Range Rover before going into the vehicle to assist the driver.

The driver was transported to Wilcox ER before being flown to Queens Medical Center.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.