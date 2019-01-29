Kauai beach closed due to shark sighting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming at Kekaha beaches until further notice due to three shark sightings.

Lifeguards report that three Tiger sharks, roughly between 12-feet and 15-feet, were sighted off shore near Kekaha Beach and the areas known as Davidson's and Target's.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials have closed Kekaha Beach to swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn all beachgoers of the shark sightings.

The beach will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon, when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.