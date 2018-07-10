Kau Learning Academy contract revoked by charter school commission

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Big Island charter school will not be opening this coming school year.

The charter school commission revoked Kau Learning Academy's charter contract on Monday.

An audit last year found the school was mismanaging the money from paying for personal travel expenses for school management to bonuses made off payroll.

The school and the commission will help parents enroll their children in other schools.

Kau Learning Academy started up three years ago in Naalehu for students from third to seventh grade.