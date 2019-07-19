Katherine Kealoha’s new attorney asks for delay in next trial

Katherine Kealoha was back in court Thursday. This time with her new attorney, Gary Singh.

The first thing he asked the judge is for more time to prepare for her second trial.

The judge seemed reluctant to delay the trial since it’s still three months away. But KHON2’s legal expert says there’s a good chance it will be pushed back.

Singh has been appointed to represent Katherine Kealoha who, along with her husband Louis, faces charges of bank fraud and identity theft. Singh asked the judge to push the trial back from October to January to give him more time to prepare.

“He’s gonna have to look through all the transcripts and all the rulings that were made by the judge. So that when he’s going into the second trial, he’s just as much up to speed as the prosecutors are who handled the first trial,” said legal expert Doug Chin.

Judge J. Michael Seabright made a point in saying, “This case isn’t that complicated. On paper it’s run of the mill.”

Unlike the mailbox theft trial which took several weeks with some 70 witnesses testifying, the judge said he expects the next trial to last two weeks. But Chin says judges are inclined to delay the trial to avoid the possibility of an appeal.

“They’re gonna want to make sure that they’ve removed the excuse from the defendant that the lawyer just wasn’t adequately able to represent her because he didn’t have enough time. So I think in this case Mr. Singh is gonna be able to get at least a little bit of time to be able to prepare for this case,” said Chin.

Singh will also represent Katherine for her third trial. She and her brother Rudolph Puana face drug related charges in January. But that will be pushed back also if the bank fraud trial is delayed.

Because Singh is court appointed, taxpayers are paying for his services. So the extra time he needs to prepare will cost taxpayers even more.

As for Katherine’s second attorney, Earle Partington, her family is paying his fees. And he’ll only stay on the case to appeal the first trial and for her sentencing.

The attorneys for co-defendants Louis Kealoha and Rudolph Puana did not object to the delay. Judge Seabright is scheduled to make a ruling on it on July 25.