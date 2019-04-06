Katherine Kealoha's 99-year-old grandmother allowed to give early testimony

The grandmother of former Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha will be allowed to give her testimony before the corruption trial.

The attorney for Florence Puana, 99, filed a motion to allow her to provide early testimony in case she is unable to take the stand when trial begins for Kealoha and her husband, former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha.

A judge granted the request on Friday.

Katherine Kealoha is accused of stealing money from her grandmother and uncle.

Puana's attorney says she is eager to tell her side of the story.

"Florence really wants to testify," attorney Eric Seitz said. "She does not want her health or her age to be a factor in preventing her from coming forward and saying what she feels is important to say. So the extent that this allows her to do that. If there are other medical problems or things that occur, at least they'll have her testimony which they can use at trial."

Attorneys for both sides will be allowed to ask Puana questions when she provides her early testimony.

"It is an unusual thing," Seitz said. "Typically you're not allowed to take depositions in criminal cases except as the judge said in exceptional circumstances."

The Kealoha corruption trial is scheduled to start in May.

The couple, along with three former Honolulu police officers, are accused of corruption and obstruction of justice for allegedly framing Katherine Kealoha's uncle for stealing their mailbox.