Katherine Kealoha resigns as deputy prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Katherine Kealoha has resigned as deputy prosecutor with the City and County of Honolulu.

The city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney had no further comment Monday.

Kealoha and her husband, former chief of police Louis Kealoha, face eight counts of bank fraud, while Katherine Kealoha was also indicted for identity theft and obstruction of justice.

The charges stems from accusations that money was taken from two people who were under Katherine Kealoha's guardianship when they were children.

A separate trial will also be held for charges related to conspiracy surrounding the alleged theft of the Kealohas' mailbox in 2013.

The Kealohas, along with members of an elite police squad, are accused of framing Katherine Kealoha's uncle, Gerard Puana, for stealing their mailbox.

Louis Kealoha agreed to retire during the federal investigation and was issued pension, as well as a severance payout worth $250,000.

It's unclear at this time whether Katherine Kealoha will receive a pension, however the city says there is no severance payout.

The couple was last in court Friday, where a federal judge agreed to a private sale of their Hawaii Kai home, which was valued at around $1.3 million.

KHON2 reached out to Katherine Kealoha's court-appointed attorney, and has yet to receive a response.

