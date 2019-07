HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha has a new attorney.

Attorney Earle Partington, who also represented Kealoha during the so called mailbox trial, says a judge has appointed Gary Singh to represent Kealoha in her next two trials.

Cynthia Kagiwada withdrew from the position, citing an irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.

We’ve reached out to Singh but he has not yet called us back.