Katherine Kealoha’s bail has been remanded by Judge Seabright. She was immediately escorted out by two Marshals.

Prosecutor Michael Wheat had asked the judge to remand Kealoha’s bail, citing her past behavior. In court, Wheat called her a flight risk and said that she was “a walking crime spree.”

To which, Judge Seabright responded:

“I’m not concerned about flight risk … but I am concerned about the obstructive conduct that has been demonstrated.”

Kealoha will be jailed until her sentencing in October.

Kealoha still faces two other cases, one for bank fraud and the other for drug distribution charges.