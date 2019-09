HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

The entire westbound side of the H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight this week in the Kapolei area.

This is between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Campbell Industrial Park Barbers Point Harbor Offramp

Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday morning.

Drivers will be detoured to side streets.

This is part of the ongoing work on the Kapolei Interchange Complex.