Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children launches pediatric after-hours walk-in clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children has opened a new pediatric after-hours walk-in clinic.

The new walk-in clinic is located on the third floor of the Diamond Head tower.

It’ll be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Pediatricians will provide walk-in appointments for minor illnesses and injuries for children over three months to 18 years old.

Doctors will provide treatment for the common cough and cold, sore throat, fever for children over 3 months, vomiting or diarrhea, abdominal pain, rash, skin infection, ear pain, pink eye, urinary tract infection, minor injuries, and sprains and strains.

The center says the clinic will help meet the growing needs of families in the community.

“We understand that illnesses and injury can happen quickly, especially when children are involved,” said Martha Smith, chief executive officer of Kapi’olani Medical Center. “Our new Pediatric After-Hours Walk-In Clinic was designed to help those families who may not have a life-threatening illness or injury but need access to after-hours care.”

It’s important for parents and care providers to know that not all health situations are appropriate for walk-in care. For example, well-child exams should be scheduled with a child’s primary care physician, and if a child is experiencing a potentially life-threatening illness or injury, call 911 or immediately go to the nearest emergency department.

For more information, call 808-763-2888.