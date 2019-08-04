Kapiolani Community College culinary students compete in national championship in Florida

Kapiolani CC culinary team at the airport. Courtesy University of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of students from the Kapiolani Community College culinary program left Honolulu this weekend for the national collegiate culinary championship in Orlando, Florida.

The student chefs are Greg Gamayo Jr., Ethan Momohara, Ritchie Wong, Kainoa Reloza, Xiaoling Cheng. They are accompanied by lead chef instructor Jason Peel and chef instructor David Brown.

They call themselves Team Hawaii.

They are one of six teams (five regional, one military) competing in the national championships on Tuesday, August 6.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, August 8.

This team earned a spot after winning a gold medal and the 2019 Wild Card at ACF Western Regional Student Competition.

Each team will prepare a four-course menu, with 110 minutes to prep, cook, plate and serve all dishes to the judges within the time limit.

The teams will be judged on presentation, flavor, nutritional value, cooking technique, teamwork, sanitation and timing.

The Kapiolani CC team won a national gold medal in 2009 and silver medals in 2013 and 2017.

Team Hawaii’s Menu:

1st course: Reborn

Tarragon and Sole Roulade with Grape Scales, Mushroom Variations, Sole Brown Butter, Parsley Tuille and Cold Grape Moscato Espuma

2nd course: Green Flash

BBQ Smokey Pickled Beet and Avocado Salad with Pickled Carrot, Cucumber, Asian Pear, Tomato, Herb Oil and BBQ Vinaigrette

3rd course: Rising Sun

Chicken Crepinette with Fennel and Dark Meat Farce, Chicken Skin and Ricotta Ravioli, Pickled Fennel, Poached Apple Puree, Sweet and Sour Red Pepper Chicken Reduction

4th course: Passion

Passion Fruit Tart with Black Sesame Ganache, Yuzu Meringue, Chocolate Black Sesame Financier, Sesame Tuille, Shiso Raspberry Sorbet

To support Team Hawaii visit: https://giving.uhfoundation.org/funds/12395104