Kaneohe fisherman found guilty of lay net fishing violations

KANEOHE (KHON2) – A Kaneohe fisherman was found guilty of two lay net fishing violations on Jan. 8, 2015 at Kaneohe District Court and was sentenced to 7 days jail and the court ordered his nets seized.

On July 20, 2014, Bryan Okawa, 53, was cited by Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for using unregistered and illegal-sized lay nets in the waters of Kaneohe Bay.

These violations are petty misdemeanors, each punishable with a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

At the time, an anonymous caller reported a potential lay net violation in the area. DOCARE officers responded to the scene and observed Okawa laying net that appeared to exceed the legal length of 125 feet. Upon investigation, officers discovered that Okawa had laid 1550 feet of the unregistered lay net in Kaneohe Bay.

For more information on fishing regulations, please refer to DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources’ website located at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar.

To report potential conservation violations, call Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at 643-DLNR.