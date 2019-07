Between the H-3 Freeway and Mokapu Saddle Road, Kaneohe Bay Drive will be closed for pavement repairs starting Thursday, June 20.

That section of Kaneohe Bay Drive will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.

There will be no road work on the Fourth of July.