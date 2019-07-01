Kamuela pedestrian dies after being struck in Parker Ranch Shopping Center parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year old Kamuela man died following a single vehicle collision on Friday, June 28 in the parking lot of the Parker Ranch Shopping Center located in Kamuela.

He has been identified as Clinton Leimamo Pawai.

Responding to a 7:24 p.m. call, police determined that a 34-year old male from Kamuela was operating a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he struck the 53-year old male in the parking lot.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The 53-year old male was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment.

He was later pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. June 29.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was not injured in the collision, but was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

He was later released pending further investigation.

Police believe that alcohol is a factor in the collision.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext. 229.

Because the collision did not occur on a public roadway, it is not counted as a fatality for statistical purposes.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

