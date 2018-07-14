Kamehameha Highway repaving from Pearl City to Aiea starts next month

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu's rail project did a number on Kamehameha Highway from Pearl City to Aiea.

Now the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will repave the busy highway starting next month.

HART says it has awarded the construction contract for the first phase of the resurfacing project to Road & Highway Builders, LLC. The contract is worth nearly $26 million.

The scope of work includes the resurfacing of Kamehameha Highway along the path of guideway construction through Pearl City and Aiea.

In addition to the resurfacing, Phase I, which will run from Acacia Road near the Pearl Highlands Center to the Hawaiian Electric power plant in Waiau, will consist of road widening, improvements to intersections, minor utility improvements, traffic signal work, turning loops, and curb and gutter work.

HART's rough work schedule is to start next month and be completed by late 2018.

The plan is to have the final paving completed by the end of the year.