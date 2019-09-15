Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions by the Polynesian Cultural Center due to downed pole

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway by the Polynesian Cultural Center has all lanes closed in both directions due to a downed pole.

The pole has been down since just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hawaiian Electric Company says it is not their pole but they have already finished their repairs. There were no power outages.

HawaiianTelCom and Spectrum are still working on the repairs.

HawaiianTelCom said there is no loss of service for customers.

It is unknown why the pole is down.

There is no estimate of when the road will re-open.