Kamalani Playground at Lydgate Park will be closed Aug. 26 for safety upgrades

WAILUA (KHON2) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that Kamalani Playground at Lydgate Park will be closed starting Aug. 26 for the installation of safety upgrades.

The playground will be closed until upgrades are be completed by the estimated date of January 2020, weather permitting.

“The scope of work for the $215,000 project, contracted by Pacific Recreation Co. LLC, includes preparation of the existing playground area for installation of new safety surfacing,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Porter. “We thank the public for your patience during this time.”

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 241-4460.