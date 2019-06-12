Kalihi Valley fire started by child playing with lighter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a child playing with a lighter started a fire at Kalihi Valley Homes. The fire, at a two-story multi-unit residence on Kalaunu Street, was reported at 10:16 a.m. and was brought under control at 10:31 a.m.

The mother and five children were able to escape uninjured after one of the daughters heard the smoke alarm and alerted the family.

There were no sprinklers in the house. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The estimated damage is $77,000 to the structure and $2,000 to its contents.