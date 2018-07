Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Board of Water Supply crews have completed repair of the service line leak in Waikiki Friday morning.

Traffic is reopened on Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside Avenue and Duke's Lane.

The BWS crews restored water service by 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to the Waikiki Beachcomber and The Center of Waikiki building, who lost service during the service line repair.