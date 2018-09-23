Kaimuki gets beauty facelift Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kaimuki is getting a beauty facelift this weekend, thanks to some artists.

They're painting 13 traffic signal boxes that are covered in graffiti. All the artists either live, work, or go to school in the area and include POW WOW street artists, children's book illustrators and art students.

It's a grassroots effort funding by individual and company donations, and conceived and organized by neighborhood resident Jennifer Noel.

"A girlfriend and I were looking at Kaimuki and thought it was getting a little shabby. It's a charming little town, but getting worn," said Noel. "It's just taking local artists and converting utilitarian traffic signal boxes, and maybe it'll go beyond that. And just bringing in some beauty and converting the graffiti into works of art."

The artwork can be seen on Waialae Avenue from 17th Avenue to 8th Avenue, and from Koko Head Avenue and Harding Avenue to 7th Avenue and Harding Avenue.