A 26-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday, in Kailua-Kona on Alii Drive.
The 26-year-old male has been positively identified as Jordan Seth Powell.
Responding to an 8:51 p.m. call, police determined that a blue 2005 Suzuki Motorcycle heading north had overtaken a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway near a left-hand curve on Alii Drive.
The Suzuki Motorcycle then went onto the gravel shoulder and lost control.
The Motorcycle then struck a parking sign and a rock embankment causing the rider to be ejected.
The rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.
Police do believe speed was a factor in the crash.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.