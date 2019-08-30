Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday, in Kailua-Kona on Alii Drive.

The 26-year-old male has been positively identified as Jordan Seth Powell.

Responding to an 8:51 p.m. call, police determined that a blue 2005 Suzuki Motorcycle heading north had overtaken a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway near a left-hand curve on Alii Drive.

The Suzuki Motorcycle then went onto the gravel shoulder and lost control.

The Motorcycle then struck a parking sign and a rock embankment causing the rider to be ejected.

The rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Police do believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

