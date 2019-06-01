Kailua-Kona Genki Sushi will not open their doors just yet

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kailua-Kona's Genki Sushi canceled Friday's re-inspection and will re-schedule on a later date, according to officials from the Hawaii District Health Office.

“Genki Sushi USA is continuing to work closely with the Hawaii State Department of Health to take the necessary actions to ensure our Kailua-Kona restaurant complies with all food safety requirements, while also meeting the high standards for cleanliness and sanitation that we set for all of our restaurant locations," said VP and Chief Administrative Officer of Genki Sushi USA Mary Hansen.

According to Hansen, the store's follow-up inspection was postponed so Genki could take the time to thoroughly clean the restaurant and have it treated by a pest control exterminator.

"We regret the continued delay, but we want to make sure our customers are assured of a clean restaurant when we reopen," Hansen said.