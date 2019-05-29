Kahuku Medical Center--providing essential medical care for Oahu's North Shore residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hospitals and medical centers in rural areas and on the neighbor islands are essential in providing emergency services for those regions. But these facilities face challenges. Alan MacPhee, CEO of Kahuku Medical Center discusses the changes and challenges they face.

1. Q. Let's talk about the importance of rural and neighbor island hospitals.

A: Obviously, the main point is community hospitals provide emergency services and urgent care to residents in that specific region. If we didn't have Kahuku Medical Center operating on the North Shore, residents or visitors are looking at an hour drive, at least, in each direction to the next area hospital for urgent care.

We get about 500 to 550 emergency visits a month, so our location is crucial during the winter surf season and even summer season, when we see an influx in ocean-related emergencies and injuries around that time. KMC is also a major employment center in the Kahuku/Laie area, providing jobs to over 200 workers.

2. Q: Kahuku Medical Center has had its share of challenges. Last year, the hospital celebrated its 10-year anniversary in restructuring to continue operating?

A: Kahuku Medical Center (KMC) is an affiliate with Hawaii Health Systems Corp., in which the state is the principal provider of institutional medical care. While HHSC exercises oversight and control of hospital management, our hospital has a board of directors that helps determine our medical center's long-term direction and policies.

3. Q: Many smaller, rural hospitals have faced financial challenges in continuing medical services in their respective community, and what needs to be done to keep them operating?

A: Obviously securing capital for construction and renovations is the bigger challenge.

At the same time, rural hospitals need to be more creative and innovative. They also need to provide additional services to keep operating.

The whole goal is to provide crucial and convenient medical services so our area residents don't have to drive all the way into town.

One example is our mammography services. After 13 years, we are excited to bring back this important service to the North Shore community twice a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This is for anyone needing a baseline mammography or an annual screening examination.

4. Q: To keep the hospital updated, what are some of the future plans for KMC?

The state Legislature just appropriated $1.5 million this session for us to make capital improvements. We plan to use some of that money to create an emergency back-up power system to make sure our oxygen system and nurse call system remains running during a power outage. As for long term plans, we'd love to develop a skilled nursing facility and a dialysis facility at the medical center.

Visit Kahuku Medical Center's website for more information: http://www.kmc-hi.org