Kahala family cleaning up after strong winds blew roof off home

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Strong winds are believed to be the cause of a roof flying off a Kahala home on Wednesday, Jan. 30, which left an 89-year-old man injured.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Paul Seo and his parents sat down in the patio area for a saimin dinner.

That’s when the roof suddenly flew off the home without warning. Seo tells KHON2 the family didn’t even hear any noise.

His father Kenji was sitting in a wheelchair when a white beam fell onto his head.

Kenji was taken to the hospital in serious condition. However, Paul says his dad is expected to be okay.

"As soon as it blew off we saw him lying down, so we tried to stop his bleeding,” Paul Seo said.

"He got a pretty good gash on his head but it didn't hit him solid so he was fortunate,” he said.

The long-time Kahala residents have lived at the home on Kilauea Avenue and Ahuawa Loop for 50 years.

"That's why the neighbors were really great last night and came to help us,” Seo said.

“Everybody chipped in, [we’re] so thankful, thankful for them,” he said while tearing up.

Friends and family were seen helping the Seo family on Thursday box up items and try to keep as many household items as they could dry.

Some nearby residents thought they saw a tornado rolling through Wednesday night, and while tornados can happen in Hawaii, the National Weather Service says that wasn't the case last night.

"We're absolutely certain whatever damage occurred yesterday was because of straight lying winds,” Jeff Powell of the National Weather Service said.

“It was likely a combination of strong winds and maybe an older structure,” he said.

The family is still waiting on insurance estimates.



The Red Cross also helped the Seo family Wednesday night.

