Justin Cruz looks back at his jump with the Golden Knights

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team, in town, Justin Cruz takes a look back at his own experience with the team.

He got to jump with the Golden Knights back in 2015, and he has the video to prove it!

Justin went to Schofield Barracks, loaded into a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter, flew up to 11,000 feet, and jumped.

"The free fall is always the fun part. Then you get to enjoy the slow decent and take in the views of the North Shore to Pearl Harbor," he said.

Justin's jump did not include the fancy formations or colorful smoke canisters that Tuesday's demonstration did. Still, "I had a blast and landed safely. These guys are pros," he said.

Justin is no stranger to thrill-seeking adventure.

That same year, he flew with the Blue Angels as they conducted a practice run of high-speed, g-force maneuvers.