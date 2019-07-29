Jury questionnaires to be mailed out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every August, the Hawaii State Judiciary mails juror questionnaires to people who have a Hawaii state driver’s license or are registered to vote in the State of Hawaii.

The names of individuals who receive a questionnaire are selected at random.

Beginning August 5, approximately 235,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 85,000 residents on Oahu, 55,000 in Maui County, 70,000 on the Hawaii Island, and 25,000 on Kauai.

The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2020.

Those who receive a questionnaire have 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office in the envelope provided. Anyone who fails to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaii, and able to read and understand English.