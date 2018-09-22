Jury finds man not guilty of animal cruelty, attorney calls it a misunderstanding

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A jury has found a man not guilty of animal cruelty, after he was accused of abusing his dog in Waikiki earlier this year.

William Li, the attorney for Jesus Lacuesta, also known as Jesus Molling, says his client was walking home with his dog and was in a crosswalk when the dog got tangled between his legs.

“So to disentangle the dog he did lift her up about a foot and a half off the ground and he also lifted her up and crossed through the crosswalk,”Li said.

A police officer was in the area and described seeing Lacuesta yank the leash multiple times, apparently swinging it in the air in a circular motion.

“We think this was possibly a mistake or misunderstanding,” Li said. “Ultimately the dog was not injured and that's possibly something the jury might have looked at because the case was about whether the dog was tortured.”

Lacuesta’s attorney says they are exploring legal options to get the dog back from the Hawaiian Humane Society.