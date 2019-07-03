Jumanji sequel trailer released

After the success of the Jumanji reboot a couple of years ago. It’s no surprise, there’s a sequel.

Sony released the official trailer Monday and teased a funny twist.

The game seems the same, but the players have changed in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Danny Devito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan returning.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters two weeks before Christmas on Dec. 13.

Like Jumanji: Return to the Jungle, it too was filmed in Hawaii.

